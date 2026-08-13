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Residential properties for sale in Comunita Montana del Piambello, Italy

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Brusimpiano, Italy
3 room apartment
Brusimpiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Apartment with independent entrance of about 50 square meters on the first floor. Completely…
$98,823
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