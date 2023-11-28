Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Como, Italy

hotels
5
12 properties total found
Hotel in Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial in Como, Italy
Commercial
Como, Italy
Area 114 m²
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
€1,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial in Acquaseria, Italy
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
€14,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Germanello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо, Лал…
€3,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial in Argegno, Italy
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
€3,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Carlazzo, Italy
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Carlazzo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 849 m²
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
€1,35M
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Campione d Italia, Italy
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Campione d Italia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
€458,000
Shop new building, with air conditioning in Menaggio, Italy
Shop new building, with air conditioning
Menaggio, Italy
Area 80 m²
A room located in the centre of Menajo, on Lake Como, is for sale. The room can be used bot…
€150,000
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Lombardy, Italy
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 49
Area 12 000 m²
The stunning medieval castle is in the province of Como, Lombardy. It was built in 1149. In …
€15,00M
