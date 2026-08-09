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Сommercial property in Como, Italy

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 700 m² in Acquaseria, Italy
Commercial property 700 m²
Acquaseria, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LD-3580. Sale of agrotourism in the vicinity of ComoIn Brianz, in the vicinity of Lake Como,…
$17,00M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 340 m² in Laglio, Italy
Hotel 340 m²
Laglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо, Лал…
$3,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 76 m² in Campione dItalia, Italy
Commercial property 76 m²
Campione dItalia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
$501,725
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 849 m² in Carlazzo, Italy
Warehouse 849 m²
Carlazzo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 849 m²
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
$1,48M
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