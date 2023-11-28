UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Commercial
Como
Commercial real estate in Como, Italy
hotels
5
Clear all
12 properties total found
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Como, Italy
114 m²
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
6
700 m²
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
€14,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
6
340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель на озере Комо, Лал…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
6
400 m²
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Carlazzo, Italy
7
4
849 m²
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Campione d Italia, Italy
4
1
76 m²
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
€458,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop new building, with air conditioning
Menaggio, Italy
80 m²
A room located in the centre of Menajo, on Lake Como, is for sale. The room can be used bot…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Lombardy, Italy
49
12 000 m²
The stunning medieval castle is in the province of Como, Lombardy. It was built in 1149. In …
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
