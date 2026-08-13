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Сommercial property in Citta di Castello, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 3 600 000 m² in Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial property 3 600 000 m²
Citta di Castello, Italy
Area 3 600 000 m²
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
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