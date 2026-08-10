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Villas for sale in Cecina, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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