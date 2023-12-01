Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Cecina
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Cecina, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir