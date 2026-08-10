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Residential properties for sale in Cecina, Italy

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apartments
6
8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, between Salò and Limone, in Cecina, in an e…
$388,676
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
In one of the most elegant areas of Lake Garda, immersed in the greenery of the Bogliaco del…
$279,190
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1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
$213,498
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
$284,664
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3 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
$271,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
$197,075
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