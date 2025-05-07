Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Catanzaro, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
$187,128
Villa 4 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
$527,361
