Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Castiglione delle Stiviere

Residential properties for sale in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
€439,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir