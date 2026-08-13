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Residential properties for sale in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
$480,644
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