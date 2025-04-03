Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Campania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Campania, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Sea view in Anacapri, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Sea view
Anacapri, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Campania, Italy

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes