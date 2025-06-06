Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Bologna
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bologna, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Bologna, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bologna, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
The property is located in a hilly area in close proximity to the cities of Bologna and Mode…
$3,24M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bologna, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go