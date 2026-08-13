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Сommercial property in Bagno a Ripoli, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 613 m² in Grassina, Italy
Commercial property 613 m²
Grassina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 613 m²
KK-1261. Vineyard, winery in TuscanyThis 41-hectare estate, located in the heart of Tuscany …
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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