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Apartments for sale in Arzachena, Italy

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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
OC-130319. Квартира в Порто-Черво. СардинияПредлагается изумительная трехкомнатная квартира,…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
$246,162
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
$1,53M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
$755,454
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2 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
$974,426
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
$711,660
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Near a most beautiful beaches of Sardinia, we offer a nice duplex to sell. The property is l…
$2,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
$1,04M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
$350,356
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