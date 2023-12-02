Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Anzio, Italy

Apartment with furniture, with sea view, in city center in Anzio, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Area 2 m²
The unique apartment is located 100 meters from the port of Anzio, Lazio. The apartment is o…
€350,000
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Anzio, nice apartment 500 meters from the sea. The apartment is located in a newly renovated…
€125,000
per month
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Anzio. Within walking distance of all in…
€108,000
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden in Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Anzio, beautiful apartment within walking distance of the sea. The apartment has a beautiful…
€105,000
per month
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Anzio, apartment with pool. The apartment is in excellent condition, suitable for holiday or…
€108,000
per month
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Anzio, apartment in the resort district of the city. The apartment is located in a small vil…
€95,000
per month
