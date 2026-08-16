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Villas for sale in Ancona, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
$1,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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