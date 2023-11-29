Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ancona, Italy

Villa 3 room villa in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
€2,80M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with internet, with heating in Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with internet, with heating
Ancona, Italy
Area 6 m²
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
€3,95M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool in Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…
€2,50M
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
We offer beautiful apartments in a modern complex in the region of Marke. The sandy beach is…
€160,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …
€120,000
