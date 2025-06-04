Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Alessandria
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles for sale in Alessandria, Italy

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Alessandria, Italy
Castle 9 bedrooms
Alessandria, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 700 m²
The castle is located in the province of Alessandria in a medieval settlement on the hills b…
$2,86M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alessandria, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go