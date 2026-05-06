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New Construction Apartments in Safed, Israel

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Tel-Aviv
236
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66
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47
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1
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Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,85M
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an apartment...? It's part of a thousand-year history. Located on the heights of Tsfat (Safed), in the heart of Galilee, this project anchors in the biblical territory of the tribe of Neftali — a land de…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,59M
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an apartment...? It's part of a thousand-year history. Located on the heights of Tsfat (Safed), in the heart of Galilee, this project anchors in the biblical territory of the tribe of Neftali — a land de…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,78M
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an apartment...? It's part of a thousand-year history. Located on the heights of Tsfat (Safed), in the heart of Galilee, this project anchors in the biblical territory of the tribe of Neftali — a land de…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
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