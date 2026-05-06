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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand 3 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites sarona tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,042
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5
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ID: 39833
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Leonardo da Vinci, 2

About the complex

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Baseline: 7003 District: Sarona, close to all amenities Large 3 pieces including mamad Surface area of 76 m2 Terrace of 6 m2 12th floor with elevators Spacious living room Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Private parking Facilities of the building: guard and gym Entrance : 01/09/26

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand 3 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites sarona tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,042
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