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Residential quarter Bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$544,000
06/05/2026
$544,000
05/05/2026
$540,800
;
10
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ID: 35537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Exodus

About the complex

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Neve Adarim neighborhood. 4 rooms in recent building, spacious and illuminated. Very good product to investment or habitat.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$544,000
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