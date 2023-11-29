Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Commercial
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Tanzania

сommercial property
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 2 bathrooms in Navarre, Tanzania
Investment 2 bathrooms
Navarre, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Ecological family winery for sale. It has a built area of 650m2 and is located on a plot of …
€525,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir