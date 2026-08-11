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Investment 42 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Investment 42 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$90,000
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