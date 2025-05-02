Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tanzania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kati, Tanzania
3 bedroom apartment
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning new construction home …
$112,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment in Zanzibar, Tanzania
Studio apartment
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 1
Paradise at an affordable price! Apartments from $75,000 40% first payment, Zanzibar, Tanzan…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tanzania

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go