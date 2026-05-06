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Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan emplacement dexception 4 pieces

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,40M
12/08/2026
$1,40M
11/08/2026
$1,40M
;
5
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ID: 39792
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan

About the complex

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New project in Ramat Gan – Exceptional location – 4 rooms This new property project in Ramat Gan enjoys a strategic location, a few minutes from Tel Aviv. It is surrounded by popular sites such as Ramat Gan National Park, Yarkon Park and Ayalon Shopping Centre. Its quick access to the main roads (Ayalon, Zabotinsky, Rabin, Route 4) and to future public transport stations facilitates daily travel. The neighbourhood offers a dynamic setting with renowned institutions such as Talma Yalin School of Arts and Shenkar Academy. A unique architecture combining history and modernity This high-end project, designed by architect Gidi Bar Orian, combines a modern 9-storey tower with a classic building classified as a historic monument. This fusion between timeless design and contemporary architecture gives the project a unique signature. High-end services for absolute comfort • Elegant double-height entrance hall • Quick lifts • Secure underground parking • Refined common areas with relaxation areas • Landscape and aromatic garden Contact us now for more information and book your new apartment in Ramat Gan.

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Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan emplacement dexception 4 pieces
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,40M
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