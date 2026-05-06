Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan emplacement dexception 4 pieces

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New project in Ramat Gan – Exceptional location – 4 rooms
This new property project in Ramat Gan enjoys a strategic location, a few minutes from Tel Aviv. It is surrounded by popular sites such as Ramat Gan National Park, Yarkon Park and Ayalon Shopping Centre. Its quick access to the main roads (Ayalon, Zabotinsky, Rabin, Route 4) and to future public transport stations facilitates daily travel. The neighbourhood offers a dynamic setting with renowned institutions such as Talma Yalin School of Arts and Shenkar Academy.
A unique architecture combining history and modernity
This high-end project, designed by architect Gidi Bar Orian, combines a modern 9-storey tower with a classic building classified as a historic monument. This fusion between timeless design and contemporary architecture gives the project a unique signature.
High-end services for absolute comfort
• Elegant double-height entrance hall
• Quick lifts
• Secure underground parking
• Refined common areas with relaxation areas
• Landscape and aromatic garden
Contact us now for more information and book your new apartment in Ramat Gan.
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Ramat Gan, Israel
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