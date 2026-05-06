Residential quarter Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

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Take advantage of our opportunities to become owner in Ashdod.
In the heart of Ashdod City, a luxurious residential complex of 3 buildings, redefining the experience of urban life. Smart design, neat finishes and an elegant atmosphere unite to create an ideal living environment, offering calm, comfort and luxury in complete harmony.
A choice of luxurious apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms.
IDÉAL for candidates at the Alya
IDÉAL for an investment
Secure a new apartment today with a low contribution and calmly prepare your Alya in the coming years.
Exceptional financial conditions:
Today, with only 20% to pay now.
The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery.
No indexing. No price increase. No interest.
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Ashdod, Israel
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