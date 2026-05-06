  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

Residential quarter Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

Ashdod, Israel
from
$961,450
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 39819
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Take advantage of our opportunities to become owner in Ashdod. In the heart of Ashdod City, a luxurious residential complex of 3 buildings, redefining the experience of urban life. Smart design, neat finishes and an elegant atmosphere unite to create an ideal living environment, offering calm, comfort and luxury in complete harmony. A choice of luxurious apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms. IDÉAL for candidates at the Alya IDÉAL for an investment Secure a new apartment today with a low contribution and calmly prepare your Alya in the coming years. Exceptional financial conditions: Today, with only 20% to pay now. The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No interest.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$867,650
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces dans le quartier harakafot a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$934,650
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Netivot, Israel
from
$770,500
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a cote du parc dans un immeuble neuf avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city
Ashdod, Israel
from
$961,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,51M
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosp…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$418,750
In the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, 2 room apartment in residence with swimming pool. Very good investment product or foot-to-earth
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Price on request
Modern building near Hayarkon Park 108m2 + 10m2 balcony 5 high-end fully furnished rooms Elevator / parking / mamad
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications