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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$15,00M
25/05/2026
$15,00M
23/05/2026
$5,18M
21/05/2026
$5,16M
20/05/2026
$5,13M
19/05/2026
$5,16M
18/05/2026
$5,13M
16/05/2026
$5,15M
15/05/2026
$5,18M
10/05/2026
$5,16M
09/05/2026
$5,18M
07/05/2026
$5,16M
06/05/2026
$5,10M
05/05/2026
$5,07M
;
9
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ID: 36310
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

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New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: Apartment loft 5 rooms on the ground floor with private pool, apartment 5 rooms sea view, as well as Penthouse on the ground floor, panoramic sea view with private pool Tivor Building Ashdod Tel (Israel) 054 63 99 865 Dov Uzan Tel (France) 07 57 99 03 58 Serge Touitou

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$15,00M
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