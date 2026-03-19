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Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$20,000
;
17
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ID: 35714
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Pnina

About the complex

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For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2 of terraces including one with private pool, and 70 m2 of bright basement. - Ground floor: Superb terrace of 100 m2 with swimming pool, ideal to receive or relax Spacious and bright living room with large windows Fully equipped high-end kitchen with quality materials Guest toilets Armored door and neat finishes -1st floor: 3 comfortable bedrooms Modern bathroom with toilet Master suite with private bathroom, toilet, private balcony and laundry room - 70 m2 convertible basement with 2 large windows – Ideal for: Playroom Cinema room Wellness Area (SPA) Or possibility to create 2 to 3 additional rooms Centralized air conditioning????? 2 private parkings????️ Deliverable immediately! A rare good, combining modernity, space and comfort in a popular neighborhood! Contact us today to arrange a visit.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$20,000
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