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Lands for sale in Saudi Arabia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Plot of land
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 494 524 m²
In the village of 8733 Somogysámson in Somogy county, in the Marcali district in southwester…
$470,655
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Plot of land in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Plot of land
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 2 000 m²
A plot of approximately 2000 m² is for sale in 8695 Buzsák. The small village of Buzsák (Ger…
$29,416
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Plot of land in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Plot of land
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 155 000 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a real rarity on the real estate market …
$10,59M
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