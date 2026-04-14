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Сommercial property in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Region
4
Najran Region
3
Sharurah
3
8 properties total found
Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
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Hotel
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
The Four Seasons complex from developer Middad will be the new attraction of Jeddah. The res…
$2,61M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 6 700 m² in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 6 700 m²
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Area 6 700 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a very well-kept, operator-free hotel in…
$7,30M
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Hotel 11 500 m² in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 11 500 m²
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 11 500 m²
High-yield worker´s dormitory in 1103 Budapest for sale We are particularly pleased to be ab…
$10,59M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 1 000 m²
As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Area 1 000 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a top-quality hotel in a top location wi…
$6,47M
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Commercial property in Afif, Saudi Arabia
Commercial property
Afif, Saudi Arabia
Number of floors 2
$16,30M
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Hotel 435 m² in As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 435 m²
As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Area 435 m²
This small but fine hotel was opened 14 years ago in Szeged, the third largest city in Hunga…
$1,69M
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Hotel in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Hotel
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
In the municipality of 8372 Cserszegtomaj, about 2.5 kilometers from the natural healing wat…
$2,47M
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Commercial property 429 251 m² in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Commercial property 429 251 m²
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 429 251 m²
In Hungary´s larger cities, especially in Budapest, there is a large spatial demand (over 20…
$32,06M
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Property types in Saudi Arabia

hotels
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