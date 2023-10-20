  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
;
14
ID: 33494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Villa in Israel Ashdod Youd Alef district with interior architect 460 m2 living space +terrain 700 Swimming pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m - Ground floor: living / dining room / modern fully equipped kitchen / separate toilet / laundry room. -1st level: 2 large bedrooms including one with dressing room and bathroom/Wc -2nd level : Independent toilet / 1 bedroom with shower and terrace 2 bedrooms with bathrooms/2 shared living areas (offices, living rooms or other) -3rd level: central room with toilet and small kitchen overlooking 2 large terraces and attic with panoramic sea views without screws. -Air conditioning in all rooms - Ground heating (gas) -Alarm +5 cameras controllable by phone -Intelligent switches main parts Wifi remote controlable by tablet or phone. Alexia, Google or Amazon -Underground with 3 rooms windows outside door with small terrace fitted kitchen + bathroom wc (open Space). Mamad -Bathroom furniture taps and showers in all bathrooms -Electric cables living room 6 meters high and in all rooms -Exotic garden with automatic watering. -Outdoor lighting -Private parking -Majesty entrance door 200 width x 300 height -Sounding with wifi amplifier 2 outdoor areas with media on Tablet or phone. - Lighting throughout the house

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
