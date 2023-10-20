Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Villa in Israel Ashdod
Youd Alef district
with interior architect
460 m2 living space +terrain 700
Swimming pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m
- Ground floor: living / dining room / modern fully equipped kitchen / separate toilet / laundry room.
-1st level: 2 large bedrooms including one with dressing room and bathroom/Wc
-2nd level : Independent toilet / 1 bedroom with shower and terrace
2 bedrooms with bathrooms/2 shared living areas (offices, living rooms or other)
-3rd level: central room with toilet and small kitchen overlooking 2 large terraces and attic with panoramic sea views without screws.
-Air conditioning in all rooms
- Ground heating (gas)
-Alarm +5 cameras controllable by phone
-Intelligent switches main parts Wifi remote controlable by tablet or phone.
Alexia, Google or Amazon
-Underground with 3 rooms windows outside door with small terrace fitted kitchen + bathroom wc (open Space). Mamad
-Bathroom furniture taps and showers in all bathrooms
-Electric cables living room 6 meters high and in all rooms
-Exotic garden with automatic watering.
-Outdoor lighting
-Private parking
-Majesty entrance door
200 width x 300 height
-Sounding with wifi amplifier 2 outdoor areas with media on Tablet or phone.
- Lighting throughout the house
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
