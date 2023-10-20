  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Hadera, Israel
$717,000
ID: 27974
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being. With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment. Consisting of two buildings with a modern design, it is distinguished by: Luxurious double-height entrance hall Exclusive lounge Shops at the foot of the building Equipped gym Shopping mall nearby Main assets: Ideal location close to the sea Delivery scheduled for October 2028 Attractive presales conditions: 20/80 payment and preferential rates A rare opportunity to live or invest in the heart of Hadera, in the Guivat Olga district.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,27M
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,400
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,000
Netanya, Israel
from
$878,100
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Real estate Israel
Hadera, Israel
from
$489,900
Smilanski Hadera — Exceptional urban residence in the heart of the city Delivery: August 2027 Premium location, right in the centre of Hadera: close to the Palace of Justice and the Town Hall, near the future Kirya Hamemshala and less than 10 minutes walk from the station (direct connection…
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minu…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
