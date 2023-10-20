  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite

Hadera, Israel
from
$489,900
;
6
ID: 27980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Smilanski Hadera — Exceptional urban residence in the heart of the city Delivery: August 2027 Premium location, right in the centre of Hadera: close to the Palace of Justice and the Town Hall, near the future Kirya Hamemshala and less than 10 minutes walk from the station (direct connection Tel Aviv). Project signed by a renowned developer, combining shops, offices and housing with private resident entrance for an exclusive atmosphere. Project assets: Common panoramic terrace ~550 m2 reserved for residents, open view of the city. Private landscaped garden ~600 m2 for relaxing moments with family or neighbours. Ground floor shopping, selection of quality shops, direct access. A dynamic, modern, well-served living environment — ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

