Houses for sale in Kenya

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Residential
  4. House

Houses in Kenya

;
Nairobi County
6
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Ukunda, Kenya
8 bedroom House
Ukunda, Kenya
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
A rare opportunity to own two beautifully appointed villas within the private Papaya Garden …
$589 283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mwingi North, Kenya
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mwingi North, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a new bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the residential area of Los Altos. Th…
$341 203
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 047 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BOGANI, KAREN 5 Bedroom Ensuite + DSQ 2 Storey modern design villa…
$539 344
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached stand…
$105 000
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 023 m²
DETAILS Luxurious 5-Bedroom Kileleshwa Townhouse: Your Dream Home Awaits Discover opul…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Biashara ward, Kenya
3 bedroom house
Biashara ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
$46 992
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
Let’s dive into the details of this remarkable property:   Located in the Blue Zone…
$1,20M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
5 Bedroom Maisonette For Sale In Jamhuri Estate Two Description On the top floor - 1ma…
$192 831
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The property is lo…
$2 428
Leave a request
Bungalow 10 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 10 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Area 16 187 m²
Number of floors 1
DETAILS Experience Unrivaled Luxury: Own a Residential Property in Karen Prepare to be…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
HOME 5 BEDROOM House Features:   Spacious Layout: This 5-bedroom house offers gener…
$396 825
Leave a request

Property types in Kenya

bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Kenya

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go