Apartments for sale in Kenya

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments in Kenya

;
Kiambu
6
Central Kenya
5
Nairobi County
4
Gitothua ward
4
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Apartment in Kamiti Corner, Kenya
Apartment
Kamiti Corner, Kenya
$63,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$148,700
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$248,500
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 room studio apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 room studio apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$54,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
Apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
$61,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$94,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
DETAILS Kileleshwa 3-Bedroom Apartment at Wakamu Discover the perfect home and investm…
$106,397
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ndenderu ward, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Ndenderu ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 11
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609   Square meters, 11 floors o…
$57,810
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Floor 16
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury apartments locat…
$330,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Description • 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. • Master bedroom ensuite with large wa…
$92,252
Leave a request

Property types in Kenya

3 BHK

Properties features in Kenya

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go