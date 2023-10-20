Residential quarter Superbe appartement de prestige a vendre dans le complexe nof yam club or akiva

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located on a high floor in a high-end residential project, this spacious 5-room apartment offers modern and elegant services.
It includes a large bright living room with stunning panoramic views to the sea, a design American kitchen, four comfortable rooms including a sumptuous master suite and a secure space (Mamad).
A sunny balcony of 14 m2 extends the living room, ideal for relaxing moments.
Separate laundry room, reversible central air conditioning, private cellar and two parking spaces in the basement.
The resort also offers cafes, restaurants with terraces, and is located a short distance from the sea.
Strategic location, close to main roads and a few minutes from the prestigious golf course of Caesarea.
A rare opportunity to live between elegance, modern comfort and proximity to the coast.
Available immediately.
For more information or to arrange a private visit, contact us.
