  Superbe appartement de prestige a vendre dans le complexe nof yam club or akiva

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de prestige a vendre dans le complexe nof yam club or akiva

Or Akiva, Israel
$780,902
4
ID: 25827
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Or Akiva

About the complex

Français Français
Located on a high floor in a high-end residential project, this spacious 5-room apartment offers modern and elegant services. It includes a large bright living room with stunning panoramic views to the sea, a design American kitchen, four comfortable rooms including a sumptuous master suite and a secure space (Mamad). A sunny balcony of 14 m2 extends the living room, ideal for relaxing moments. Separate laundry room, reversible central air conditioning, private cellar and two parking spaces in the basement. The resort also offers cafes, restaurants with terraces, and is located a short distance from the sea. Strategic location, close to main roads and a few minutes from the prestigious golf course of Caesarea. A rare opportunity to live between elegance, modern comfort and proximity to the coast. Available immediately. For more information or to arrange a private visit, contact us.

Location on the map

Or Akiva, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
