  4. Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$800,565
28/04/2025
$800,565
06/03/2025
$856,745
;
7
ID: 25286
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Herzl Street near Salame Street Recent building 3 pieces 57m2 9m2 balcony Parking Cave Open view 2850000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

