Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project.
This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of:
- from an American kitchen,
- a modern living room,
- 4 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room,
- 2 bathrooms,
- In addition: armored door, video intercom, air conditioning, 4 elevators including one from Shabbat and underground parking.
At the foot of the building is a shopping centre, supermarket, shops, restaurants, medical centers...
We are about 7 minutes' walk from the French-speaking Beth 'Habad, about 12 minutes by car from the sea.
With regard to transport, the location is very well served: access to motorways 4, 9 and 6, various buses right next door, and train 10 minutes by car.
Exceptional product!
High-end services!
Amazing quality of life!
In short, a mini-penthouse at the price of an apartment!
Beezrate Hashem, Beya'had Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
