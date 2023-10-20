Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme

  1. Realting.com
Hadera, Israel
from
$671,351
02/04/2025
$671,351
26/02/2025
$673,980
26/02/2025
$673,263
06/02/2025
$662,269
01/01/2025
$664,659
6
ID: 24009
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project. This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of: - from an American kitchen, - a modern living room, - 4 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room, - 2 bathrooms, - In addition: armored door, video intercom, air conditioning, 4 elevators including one from Shabbat and underground parking. At the foot of the building is a shopping centre, supermarket, shops, restaurants, medical centers... We are about 7 minutes' walk from the French-speaking Beth 'Habad, about 12 minutes by car from the sea. With regard to transport, the location is very well served: access to motorways 4, 9 and 6, various buses right next door, and train 10 minutes by car. Exceptional product! High-end services! Amazing quality of life! In short, a mini-penthouse at the price of an apartment! Beezrate Hashem, Beya'had Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

