Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,26M
02/04/2025
$1,26M
26/02/2025
$1,27M
26/02/2025
$1,27M
06/02/2025
$1,25M
28/12/2024
$1,25M
;
7
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Beautiful 5-room family apartment in the heart of Neve Zemer bright and spacious. Very nice volumes and very nice height under ceiling. Terrace of 20 m2.. 1 parental suite and 1 junior suite. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar To be seen absolutely

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications