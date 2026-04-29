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New Construction Apartments in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel

;
Tel-Aviv
238
Jerusalem
53
Netanya
45
Herzliya
1
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Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,00M
A beautiful Garden Rez 3 rooms Ir Ayaine
Agency
Real estate Israel
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