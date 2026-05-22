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New Construction Apartments in Emek Hefer Regional Council, Israel

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Tel-Aviv
246
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49
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72
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Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,86M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$9,42M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,66M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
MerahaMeraha
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$9,22M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,40M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,61M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,07M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,37M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$6,08M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,23M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,36M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,51M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,06M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,83M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,20M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,52M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,95M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,43M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,52M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,29M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
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