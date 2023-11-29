Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Ungasan

Residential properties for sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

apartments
9
houses
16
25 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,788
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€102,206
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€63,879
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€147,834
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
€117,720
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€638,789
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€399,243
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€547,534
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€501,906
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€456,278
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€399,243
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€328,520
Leave a request
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€253,234
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€135,058
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€109,507
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€82,130
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€104,396
Leave a request
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair in Ungasan, Indonesia
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali We have chosen…
€195,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
The 3-bedroom villa DHARMA RESIDENCE is a true art of architecture created by masters of its…
€590,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€990,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
The 3-bedroom villa DHARMA RESIDENCE is a true art of architecture created by masters of its…
€810,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€449,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Ungasan, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir