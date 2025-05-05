Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
91
87 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$242,871
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of tropical living with this exquisite leasehold villa nestled in the…
$225,379
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in Umalas with our modern, fully f…
$285,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bright and Breezy: Abundant Natural Light Floods Each Room with Warmth Price at Euro 210,00…
$218,060
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 91 m²
Residential complex   located in the picturesque Kabakaba area, near Changu — One of the mos…
$237,965
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 168 m²
Private villas in the complex in the Changua area. Description of the villa: Protected …
$333,153
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 123 m²
The luxurious complex of the VILL in the center of Changu, on Batu Ball, perfectly combines …
$337,911
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Tropical Modern Villa in Prime Umalas Area: A Luxurious Modern 2 Bedroom Sanctuary …
$178,800
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live the Bali Dream: Exquisite Umalas Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Oasis Price at USD…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Explore the stunning two-story villa that merges Scandinavian chic with Indonesian artistry,…
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the desirable Kayu Tulang area of Canggu, this elegant 1-bedroom villa embodies t…
$171,239
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Villa with Easy Access to Bali’s Vibrant Hotspots Price at USD 170,000 until 2069 …
$170,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This well-designed 2-bedroom villa in Umalas, built in 2013, offers a perfect blend of conte…
$230,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and convenience with this elegant 1-bedroom vill…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the essence of Bali’s tropical elegance with this exquisite 3-year leasehold villa, …
$296,779
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and investment potential with this charming 2-be…
$186,807
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Luxury at an Unbeatable Price: Own This Stunning Leasehold 1-bed Villa in Canggu – Be…
$220,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
The magnificent villa in the Berava area, which perfectly combines luxury and comfort. loc…
$1,97M
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 170 m²
premium villas in the   Batu Bolong, Cangu, Bali. Batu Bolong — The most densely populated…
$361,708
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the beauty of Bali with this enchanting 1-bedroom villa located in the heart of Kero…
$179,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This new villa is located only 700 meters away from Berawa Beach which is one of the most be…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 274 m²
luxurious villas on the ocean in Perenan, one of the most picturesque areas of Changu. 7 v…
$668,946
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the serene Umalas area, this loft-style one-bedroom villa offers both tranquility…
$175,000
Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
