Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
3
3 properties total found
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go