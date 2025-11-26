Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units in Canggu, Indonesia
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/4
📍 UNIQUE LOCATION – LAST AVAILABLE PLOT AT BATU BOLONG BEACH ✔ The final available project …
$6,30M
Hotel 45 m² in Canggu, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Price starts from; 43,000 USD Welcome to the ELLE Resort & Beach Club, a 5-star beachfront d…
$43,000
Leave a request
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡 in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a complex of 10 private one-bedroom villas in one of Bali’s most sought-after loc…
$2,70M
Modern Tropical Living Complex in Umalas – A Secure Retreat with Timeless Design in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Modern Tropical Living Complex in Umalas – A Secure Retreat with Timeless Design
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Nestled in Umalas, one of Bali’s most balanced and desirable areas between Seminyak and Bera…
$1,99M
