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Hotels for sale in Bali, Indonesia

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24 properties total found
Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable hotel investment entry Nuanu Creative City, Bali in Tabanan, Indonesia
Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable hotel investment entry Nuanu Creative City, Bali
Tabanan, Indonesia
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 3
📊 Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years…
$165,700
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Premium Boutique Hotel Complex | Turnkey Investment Business in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Premium Boutique Hotel Complex | Turnkey Investment Business
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Area 967 m²
Number of floors 2
Umalas Oasis ComplexType: 1 x 3-Bedroom Villa + 4 x 2-Bedroom Townhouses, 966.55 m² (Total),…
$2,00M
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Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡 in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a complex of 10 private one-bedroom villas in one of Bali’s most sought-after loc…
$2,70M
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Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from 65,000 USD per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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International Property Alerts
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Hotel 45 m² in Canggu, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 Welcome to the ELLE Resort & Beach Club,…
$45,182
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Hotel 45 m² in Canggu, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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TekceTekce
Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from 65,000 AUD per fraction  Welcome to the ELLE Resort…
$45,182
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Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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Blissful Lotus Villas & Retreat — Turnkey Hospitality Business, Bali in Dalung, Indonesia
Blissful Lotus Villas & Retreat — Turnkey Hospitality Business, Bali
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
12-Year Leasehold | $320,000 (negotiable for serious buyers) | ROI in 4–6 years Overview …
$320,000
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Hotel 28 m² in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Hotel 28 m²
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
Direct offer from the construction company!Amani Melasti is a premium investment hotel opera…
$142,470
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Hotel Invest
Languages
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Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
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Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham. in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! Our premium boutique hotel,…
$99,000
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Hotel in Bukit, Indonesia
Hotel
Bukit, Indonesia
Luxury hotel on the cliff overlooking the ocean - a project for renovation on the Bukit Peni…
Price on request
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Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham. in Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,900
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Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace in Legian, Indonesia
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 65.43 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.91 Terrace 25.45
$270,000
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for renovation in the center of Kuta - a stable investment project intouristicWe prese…
$2,20M
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Sunset Suite Room with sunset view in Legian, Indonesia
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30.80 m2 Living area 19.81 Bathroom 3.31 Terrace 7.68
$137,000
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Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 44.10 m2 Living area 27.02 Bathroom 3.97 Terrace 13.11
$217,000
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Hotel 660 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 660 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
Nusa Penida is the most instagram island, ecotourism paradise and diving place,Located just …
$250,000
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Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views in Legian, Indonesia
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 64.36 m2 Living area 17.26 Bedroom 19.62 Bathroom 4.24 Terrace 18.90 …
$328,000
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Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
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Harmony Suite Room with pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Harmony Suite Room with pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 35.75 m2 Living area 19.06 Bathroom 4.51 Terrace 12.18
$147,500
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Hotel in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Luxury complex of villas in Bali under renovation is a unique opportunity for investors and …
$300,000
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Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views in Legian, Indonesia
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 54.08 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.29 Terrace 13.70 …
$237,000
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