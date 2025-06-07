Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your slice of paradise in the heart of Seminyak, Bali’s vibrant and trendy hotspo…
$220,494
Villa 1 bedroom in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the heart of Seminyak, just a short stroll from the iconic Batu Belig Beach, this…
$295,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Open Space and Modern Comfort: Bali Villa for Sale in Seminyak’s Golden Triangle Priced at …
$245,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tropical Modern Villa in Seminyak with Elegant Open-Plan Design Priced at USD 235,0…
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Tropical Modern Bali Villa with Private Parking – Investment Opportunity in Seminyak Priced…
$239,000
