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Villas for sale in Kerobokan, Indonesia

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28 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Ready-made villa for comfortable living and rental business in Bali!Cozy villa in Kerobokan …
$245,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Ready-made villa with 3 bedrooms for living and rental business in Bali!Modern villa in Kero…
$300,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy villa with 2 bedrooms and a rofttop terrace overlooking rice fields (Bali)!Casa Mahena …
$165,000
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DDA Real Estate
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a fully furnished premium villa in Bali with high rental i…
$492,757
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Modern villa with 2 bedrooms and spacious rofttop terrace overlooking rice fields (Bali)Casa…
$179,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the increasingly popular Semer pocket of Kerobokan, this brand-new 1-bedroom vill…
$128,100
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the increasingly popular Semer pocket of Kerobokan, this brand-new 1-bedroom vill…
$128,100
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Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Ready-made villa with a tropical garden in the Umalas area!Villa Bebop is a stylish 2-bedroo…
$245,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium villa in Bali with high rental income potential!…
$1,03M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the established residential area of Kerobokan, close to shops and restaurants, th…
$122,000
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Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$155,169
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Three bedroom villa SANTANI VILLA 2 in Changu, where modern comfort meets Balinese flavor!Fu…
$370,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa for sale in Kerabokan, Bali!Unique offer: spacious 3-bedroom villa on a plot of…
$425,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$140,336
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Hacienda is your turnkey home and business in Bali!We have all the building permits as…
$470,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$140,336
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 710 m²
Located in the heart of Umalas, this compact yet beautifully designed 1-bedroom villa is par…
$119,560
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium villa in Bali with high rental income - two-bedr…
$591,613
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$164,296
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$140,336
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$237,317
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$164,296
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Project for personal residence or for profitable investment.Land lease for 23 years. The pro…
$290,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Located in Kerobokan, with easy access to Seminyak and Denpasar, this three-bedroom ensuite …
$222,650
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International Property Alerts
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Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$279,000
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$140,336
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa
Kerobokan, Indonesia
$140,336
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Experience modern minimalist living with this brand-new 4-bedroom villa nestled in a quiet a…
$237,900
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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