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Terraced Villas for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
From $550,000, this Seminyak villa investment offers up to 18% projected annual ROI — two be…
$550,000
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Agency
Nest Invest Global
Languages
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