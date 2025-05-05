Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go