Houses with garden for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
This elegant two-level villa in Sanur is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, functiona…
$364,797
Villa 2 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Located just a 5-minute stroll from Munggu Beach, this cozy and well-designed villa offers a…
$200,870
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
This charming villa is located in Sanur, only 5 minutes away from both Sanur and Mertasari B…
$237,118
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the serene area of Sanur, this contemporary villa offers the perfect blend of sty…
$273,598
