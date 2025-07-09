Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Sanur
14
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Padang Galak, Sanur, this stylish villa offers the perfect ble…
$156,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful Bali Villa for Sale: Modern, Furnished & Close to Beaches and Amenities Priced at…
$269,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Location in Sanur: Walking Distance to Sanur Beach Price at IDR 3,750,000,000 until 2…
$229,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$225,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$350,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected area of Munggu, this beautifully designed 2-bedro…
$214,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in a peaceful corner of Sanur, this newly built villa offers a rare blend of privacy…
$415,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$290,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$973,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Invest Smart: Luxurious Sanur Leasehold 1-Bed Villa with Incredible Rental Potential Price …
$169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Citadel is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from Bali's best beach. Luxuri…
$735,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Sanur Luxury Villa for Sale – 1-Bedroom, Leasehold, and Prime Investment Potential Priced a…
$203,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

Property types in Denpasar

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go