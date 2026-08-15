Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Candidasa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Candidasa, Indonesia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Candidasa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We are opening a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of th…
$236,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go