Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Western Transdanubia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
7
Gyori jaras
4
Heviz
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of herasegtoma, but in a quiet impasse, we offer for sale a two -apartment bui…
$640,628
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Western Transdanubia

villas

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go